Global Warming Solutions Inc’s Invited to Present Their Revolutionary Technology at 2023 Encountering Innovation Conference and Matchmaking Event

Temecula, CA , Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTCQB: $GWSO), a leader in sustainable energy innovation, will unveil its game-changing EcoHydroGen© technology at the 2023 Encountering Innovation/Matchmaking Event on November 13-17. Developed in partnership with AQST-USA, EcoHydroGen provides an energy breakthrough that efficiently produces pure hydrogen fuel from water in a closed-loop, zero-emissions system.

At the event, AQST-USA CEO Raymond Caldas will present EcoHydroGen© to an influential audience of Department of Defense representatives, government agencies, and private companies. He will highlight how EcoHydroGen© can help accelerate the global transition to renewable energy and position the United States as a leader in climate solutions.

"We are thrilled to showcase our hard work to leaders across sectors who share our mission of building a renewable energy future," said Caldas. "This event is an opportunity to build strategic relationships that can help bring our innovative solution to market at scale."

Unlike traditional centralized hydrogen production, EcoHydroGen© units can be located where the hydrogen is needed for immediate use. This eliminates the complexities of transporting and storing hydrogen. The technology's plug-and-play design also enables it to scale rapidly. EcoHydroGen© can power a single home, or an entire neighborhood or city when deployed as a network of units.

Early testing demonstrates unprecedented performance metrics that outpace alternatives. EcoHydroGen© generates electricity at $0.04/kWh, less than grid or diesel options. It produces 99.999% pure hydrogen for only $2/kg - 3X cheaper than other methods.

GWSO is currently exploring partnerships to engineer full-scale prototypes and rapidly commercialize.

"The Matchmaking Event connects us to public and private stakeholders who recognize the potential for EcoHydroGen© to pioneer climate solutions and position America as a renewable energy leader," GWSO CEO Michael Pollastro added.

Encountering Innovation Conference is a program offering opportunities for innovators, government tech scouts, and manufacturing & technology companies (from Federal Agency Prime Contractors to Small Businesses) to collaborate with each other for Commercialization and Contracting purposes via Private Tech Transfer Pitches and Matchmaking Sessions.

Michael Pollastro

Chief Executive Officer

Global Warming Solutions Inc.

mpollastro@gwsogroup.com

About Global Warming Solutions Inc.

Global Warming Solutions Inc. (GWSO) is a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate climate change and its effects on the planet. The company’s mission is to develop and bring innovative market technologies that address the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates, or other information that might be considered forward-looking within applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at http://www.gwsogroup.com