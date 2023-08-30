Accruent and Group-IPS Partner to Deliver Robust Energy Efficiency Services to Customers Across Europe

Hoofddorp, Netherlands, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to unify the built environment, today announced that it has entered a partnership with Group-IPS, a global provider of engineering, consulting, and project management services for the industrial field. This partnership will widen the catalogue of operations and energy efficiency services available to industrial facilities in Belgium, Spain, Germany, and France. Specifically, in joining forces, Accruent and Group-IPS will provide a joint service to help customers measure and track their real-time energy efficiency, understand their carbon footprint, and prioritise projects accordingly.

This partnership between Accruent Group-IPS will provide added value to both companies' current and future customers in the ECM world by widening the reach of each team.

In addition to adding Accruent’s remote monitoring solution to Group-IPS’ broader portfolio, this partnership will make available key benefits and functionalities, including:

Intelligent asset alarms management with automated triage processes, which will reduce unnecessary service calls and business interruptions.

Analysis of asset operating data to predict failure for proactive maintenance and reduce asset downtime.

Early diagnosis of asset energy consumption anomalies reduces costs and improves sustainability.

Real-time visibility of asset performance, which can reduce risks and safety concerns associated with facility performance.

A unified dashboard showing asset performance across asset classes, manufacturers, and models.

“Group-IPS is excited to team up with Accruent in providing turnkey solutions adapted to customer needs for ever-greater efficiency,” said Julian Sáenz, Head of Corporate Development at Group-IPS. “Our complementary focus on industry and infrastructures engenders a natural partnership that will increase our customers’ power of understanding of their energy efficiency.”

Adds Pete Mansel, Chief Sales Officer at Accruent, "We are excited to enter into this strategic partnership with Group-IPS. Our goal is to intelligently combine Accruent's solutions and Group-IPS industrial projects services and its global presence to benefit customers. We look forward to seeing the results of this partnership.”

About Accruent accruent.com | accruentllc - Accruent is the world’s leading provider of solutions for unifying the built environment — spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organisations can use data to transform how they manage their facilities and assets. With U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas, and European headquarters in Hoofddorp, Netherlands, Accruent serves over 5,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries worldwide.

About Group-IPS group-ips.com – Group-IPS supports organisations around the world in developing sustainable industrial facilities and optimising their operations with consulting, innovation, architecture, engineering, and project management throughout the whole project cycle.

