SUIC’s Partner I.H Group Won the National Yushan Award for the Third Consecutive Year and Acquired Monga Fried Chicken With 90 Stores Opened in 10 Countries and US West & East Coast, Italy and Indonesia Coming Soon

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC PINK: SUIC) joint venture partner, the I.H Group, Taiwan and its chefs and culinary teams have won the National Yushan Award for three consecutive years in the categories of The Most Outstanding Enterprise, Outstanding Enterprise Leader and The Best Product special awards. I.H Group, Taiwan operates 150 chain restaurants globally.

I.H Group’s growing portfolio includes Monga© Taiwan style fried chicken, has opened 90 more stores and outlets in 10 countries and including 21 stores in Malaysia, Canada, England, Singapore and Philippines. Monga© is working on the new store opening and layout planning in 3 major cities in China’s Fuzhou, Xiamen and Zhangzhou, and in 6 more cities next month, with recent expansion plans in multiple cities in the US West and East Coasts, Italy and Indonesia. Monga© is confident that its brand will benefit from the scale and proven growth capabilities of the joint venture and IPO of SUIC and Beneway. For more information about Monga, please visit www.mongag.com .

SUIC as the biggest investor and shareholder of Beneway is accelerating global growth of Monga© AS supported by SUIC and Beneway’s customized new catering franchise & supply chain-tailored AI & Fintech platform services, which are expected to bring revolutionary changes to the global catering industry. SUIC and Beneway have started public roadshows for Beneway’s pre-IPO fund raising as its initial public offering edges closer, backed by the strong support by their partner bankers and professionals of Wall Street.

“SUIC and I.H Group are committed to serving our customers with premium quality and delightful food choices in Taiwan and around the world. We are very enthusiastic about the launch in the major markets in the US, Italy and Indonesia as part of our worldwide expansion plans," said Hank Wang, CEO.

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. USA

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com

About I.H Art Biotechnology Group

I.H Art Biotechnology Group is a chain catering brand with local food ingredients, cloud-based professional central kitchen, star R&D team. From origin to marketing, construct a comprehensive food industry chain and promote one-stop service of production and sales; creative cuisine - subversion of taste buds and senses, innovation of market - improvement of product visibility, creation of health - choice of green and healthy life, successfully creating food business opportunities. To learn more, please visit https://www.ih-art.com.tw/

