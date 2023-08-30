AVer Europe Announces 5-Year Warranty for Its Latest Pro AV Cameras and Matrix Tracking Box

5 Year Warranty on AVer Pro AV technology

AVer Europe has introduced an industry-leading 5-year warranty for its PTC300V2 and PTZ300V2 Series cameras and the MT300(N) Matrix Tracking Box.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of education technology and Pro AV solutions, has introduced an industry-leading 5-year warranty for its PTC300V2 and PTZ300V2 Series cameras and the MT300(N) Matrix Tracking Box. Already premium quality and ideal for a wide range of content capturing and creation, these innovative devices come with ultimate peace of mind for users who rely on them.

AVer Europe understands that high-quality PTZ Cameras are a major investment—but the company is also confident that it offers the best devices on the market. That’s why the internationally renowned Pro AV product developer extended its warranty to 5 years, ensuring users can count on their devices to deliver long-term.

"AVer Europe proudly offers an unprecedented 5-year warranty for our PTC300V2, PTZ300V2 Series cameras, and MT300(N) Matrix Tracking Box. Our commitment to excellence drives us to provide assurance to our clients and customers. These premium devices redefine content production across industries with features like AI-powered auto-tracking, 4K UHD streaming, and stunning imaging. AVer stands behind lasting quality and reliability, empowering users worldwide."

- Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe

The devices covered by this 5-year warranty can revolutionise content production in virtually every industry. Organisations in fields such as business, education, and entertainment have boosted their reach with the AVer Pro AV products covered by this new warranty, which offer the following features:

• Smart functionality: AVer’s auto-tracking cameras deliver accurately follow presenters and content with the help of AI algorithms that make clumsy wearable devices obsolete.

• Ultra clarity: These devices effortlessly live stream and capture all kinds of concerts, events, and educational presentations in up to 4K UHD.

• Super-smooth imaging: Users can take their productions from amateur to professional with up to 60 fps imaging that’s so smooth remote viewers may forget they aren’t on-site.

• Premium detail: Up to 30X optical zoom and 8-megapixel lenses capture incredible amounts of detail to enrapture audience.

• Diverse connectivity: Devices in this series offer a wide range of convenient connection options —USB, HDMI, IP, and 3G-SDI.

• Existing device integration: With the MT300(N)’s wide range of video inputs and outputs, users can leverage its multimedia capabilities to level up their streaming experience.

For more product information, please visit www.avereurope.com

For further information about the warranty, please contact AVer or your local authorised dealer or distributor.