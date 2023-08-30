Global Track And Trace Solutions Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Track And Trace Solutions Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The track and trace solutions market size is expected to grow to $7.18 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.4%.” — The Business Research Company

As per TBRC's track and trace solutions market forecast, the track and trace solutions market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.18 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.4% through the forecast period.

Stringent regulations and standards for the implementation of serialisation are expected to propel the growth of the track and trace solutions market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest track and trace solutions market share. Major track and trace solutions market leaders include Adents, ACG Worldwide, rfXcel, Laetus GmbH, Grant-Soft Ltd., SL Controls Ltd., Arvato Systems, Syntegon Technology, Körber Medipak Systems.

Track And Trace Solutions Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Hardware Systems, Software Solutions

2) By Technology: 2D Barcodes, Radiofrequency Identification (RFID), Linear Barcodes

3) By Application: Serialization, Aggregation, Tracking, Tracing, and Reporting

4) By End-Use: Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical, Medical Devices, Food and Beverages

Track and trace solutions refer to a software-based service to track vehicles, loading units, shipments, or products throughout the entire supply chain, from supplier to consumer. This allows for the capture of a product's state along the value chain as well as the ability to identify and validate that path in hindsight.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Track And Trace Solutions Market Trends And Strategies

4. Track And Trace Solutions Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Track And Trace Solutions Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

