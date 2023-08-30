Global Used Cars Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Used Cars Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Used Cars Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Used Cars Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the used cars market. As per TBRC’s used cars market forecast, the used cars market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.89 trillion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.1% through the forecast period.

The emergence of online platforms for used car sales globally is significantly driving the growth of the used cars market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest used cars market share. Major players in the used cars market include Hendrick Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., Cox Automotive, Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., CarMax Business Services LLC, TrueCar, Inc., Pendragon PLC, Lithia Motors, Inc., The Hertz Corporation, AutoNation, Quikr, Honda Auto Terrace, Toyota U-Trust, Vroom.

Used Cars Market Segments

1) By Vehicle Type: Hatchback, Sedan, SUV

2) By Fuel Type: Petrol, Diesel, Hybrid/Electric

3) By Sales Channel: Peer-To-Peer, Franchised Dealers, Independent Dealers

The used cars refer to cars, which are preowned by one or more owners. The used cars are generally purchased due to budget restrictions and by first-time buyers. In addition to that, a used car has an advantage over a new car as it depreciates at a slower pace. Particularly for first time car buyers, a used buying is more useful and affordable at the same time.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Used Cars Market Trends And Strategies

4. Used Cars Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Used Cars Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

