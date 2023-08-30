PHILIPPINES, August 30 - Press Release

August 30, 2023 CHIZ LAUDS METROBANK'S OUTSTANDING FILIPINO PUBLIC SERVANTS; SAYS COUNTRY NEEDS CHAMPIONS LIKE THEM Sen. Chiz Escudero on Tuesday (Aug. 29) commended this year's recipients of the prestigious Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos for their selfless dedication and commitment to public service. At the same time, the veteran legislator called on other government officials and employees to emulate the examples of the 10 awardees composed of four teachers, three soldiers, and three policemen, saying the country needs more men and women who will positively impact the lives of the citizenry. "Let us collectively strive towards building a nation where outstanding public officials are not exceptions but the norm," Escudero said in his brief remarks at the awarding ceremonies last night held at the Grand Hyatt Manila Hotel in Taguig City. Turning to the awardees, the senator said: "Thank you all for your dedication and commitment to the betterment of our society." Escudero served as the Chairman of the Board of Judges that selected the 10 winners out of dozens of nominees from all over the country. They now join the ranks of 695 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos since 1985. "Each nominee has made significant contributions to their respective fields, as police officers, soldiers and teachers, transcending their roles and positively impacting the lives of countless individuals," Escudero said. "Tonight, we salute the individuals who have displayed unwavering dedication to their responsibilities, while also championing the values of transparency, accountability, and inclusivity. Their commitment has helped shape our society, leaving a lasting legacy upon which future generations can build," he added. Recipients of this year's career-service award received a cash prize of P1 million each (net of tax), a golden medallion, and "The Flame" trophy. The 2023 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Award for Teachers are: Rex M. Sario, MAT, Master Teacher I / Teacher-in-Charge of Balogo Elementary School (Pangantucan, Bukidnon); June Elias V. Patalinghug, EdD, Master Teacher II, Catalunan Grande Elementary School (Davao City); Edgar R. Durana, MAEd, Master Teacher I / SPED Coordinator, Don Jose Ynares Memorial National High School (Binangonan, Rizal); and Jovelyn G. Delosa, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Northern Bukidnon State College (Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon). On the other hand, the 2023 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Award for Soldiers are: Staff Sergeant Danilo S. Banquiao PA, Civil-Military Officer - Non-Commissioned Officer, 103rd Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, Philippine Army (Marawi City, Lanao Del Sur); Lieutenant Colonel Joseph J. Bitancur PAF, Assistant Commandant, Basic Military School, Air Education, Training, and Doctrine Command, Philippine Air Force (Lipa City, Batangas); and Colonel Joseph Jeremias Cirilo C. Dator PA, Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations (G3), Presidential Security Group (City of Manila). Meanwhile, recipients of the 2023 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Award for Police Officers are: Police Chief Master Sergeant Dennis D. Bendo, Section Team Leader, District Mobile Force Battalion, Manila Police District (City of Manila); Police Major Mae Ann R. Cunanan, Chief, Police Community Relations, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Camp Crame (Quezon City) (formerly Chief, Case Monitoring Section, Regional Investigation and Detection Management Division, PRO 9 in Zamboanga City); and Police Colonel Renell R. Sabaldica, Chief, Morale and Welfare Division, Directorate for Personnel and Records Management, Camp Crame (Quezon City) (formerly Provincial Director of Cagayan Police Provincial Office in Tuguegarao City).