Vietnam, Australia discuss innovation for sustainable development

VIETNAM, August 30 -

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Consulate General in Sydney and the University of Sydney co-organised a symposium on Australia - Việt Nam innovation on August 29 in both in-person and online format, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year.

In his online speech, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn said sci-tech and innovation were highlights of bilateral strategic partnership and would become major pillars in their upcoming cooperation framework.

He added that one of the priorities in Việt Nam's development strategy was to build an economy based on sci-tech, innovation, digital transformation and green growth. Therefore, Việt Nam was expanding international cooperation in these fields, with Australia being a leading partner.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bùi Thế Duy said he hoped that the event would continue to explore topics of mutual interest, ranging from health care to clean energy, thereby fostering new connections and cooperation opportunities.

Concluding the event, Ambassador to Australia Nguyễn Tất Thành described Australia as Việt Nam's leading partner in sci-tech which constitutes one of the three pillars of cooperation between Việt Nam and Australia, alongside the economic and security pillars.

He stressed that innovation remained a crucial area of bilateral collaboration in the decades ahead, adding Việt Nam wishes to collaborate with Australia in such fields as digital transformation, energy transition, climate change response, health care, circular economy, and start-ups.

Speaking to the Việt Nam News Agency following the event, Minister for Innovation, Science and Technology of New South Wales state and Australian Minister for Industry and Trade Anoulack Chanthivong said both countries shared numerous benefits, such as in joint efforts in decarbonisation and ensuring energy security, aimed at bringing about a brighter future for their respective people.

Round-table workshops were also held on the occasion, with topics on enhancing bilateral economic, trade, industry cooperation; and improving health care through studies and clinical trials and sustainable future coordination. — VNS