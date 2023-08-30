Submit Release
Statement of Sen. Lito Lapid on the demise of GMA 7 anchor Mike Enriquez

PHILIPPINES, August 30 - Press Release
August 30, 2023

STATEMENT OF SEN. LITO LAPID on the DEMISE of GMA 7 ANCHOR MIKE ENRIQUEZ

Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved of veteran broadcaster Mike "Booma" Enriquez.

Mike, 71, was a pillar of the broadcast industry in his more than five decades of service through his radio and television programs, including "24 Oras" and "Imbestigador."

His passing is a great loss to our media industry and the Filipino people.

We will miss his voice and positive disposition in delivering accurate and truthful news and commentaries on hot issues.

His place in the history of the free press in our country is certain.

Farewell, Mike. Rest in Peace!

