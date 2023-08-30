Travel Retail Market Size Expected To Reach $126 Billion By 2027

Travel Retail Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The travel retail market size is expected to grow to $126.48 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Travel Retail Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the travel retail market. As per TBRC’s travel retail market forecast, the travel retail market size is predicted to reach a value of $126.48 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.5% through the forecast period.

The growing number of international travelers is expected to propel the growth of the travel retail market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest travel retail market share. Major players in the travel retail market include Aer Rianta international, China duty free group co.ltd., Dufry AG, Duty free americas Inc., Gebr. Heinemann se & co.kg, King power international, Lotte Hotel, Lagardère sca, The shilla duty free.

Travel Retail Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Perfume and Cosmetics, Wine and Spirit, Electronics, Luxury Goods, Food, Confectionery, and Catering, Tobacco, Other Products

2) By Channel: Airports, Cruise Lines, Border, Down Town and Hotel Shops, Railway Stations, Other Channels

3) By End Users: Children (less than 18 years old), Youth (18-30 years old), Middle-aged (18-59 years old), The Elder (greater than 60 years old)

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6334&type=smp

Travel retail refers to the business mainly revolving around airports, airplanes, cruise ships, and downtown duty-free stores. Travel retail products are sold during a travel environment where taxes and duties are payable, even during international travels. It is also referred to as the business of catering to shoppers while they are in transit.

Read More On The Travel Retail Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/travel-retail-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Travel Retail Market Trends And Strategies

4. Travel Retail Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Travel Retail Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix



Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hotel-and-other-travel-accommodation-global-market-report

Enterprise Collaboration Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enterprise-collaboration-global-market-report

Non-Residential Accommodation Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-residential-accommodation-services-global-market-report



Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

