TRES Finance Integrates 10,000+ Global Banks to Enable Full Reconciliation of Fiat Across the Digital Asset Ecosystem

The Launch of TRES Link enables businesses to full reconcile fiat currencies across their digital asset activity

TRES Finance expands its highly accurate Financial Data Lake (FDL) technology to include support for over 10,000 global, traditional bank account providers.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, TRES Finance (https://tres.finance), an enterprise platform to manage and monitor all digital asset & Web3 financial activity, expands its highly accurate Financial Data Lake (FDL) technology to include support for over 10,000 traditional bank account providers across the globe. TRES Link now enables transactions to be reconciled from fiat bank accounts, across the full spectrum of digital asset activities all within the same platform.

Reconciling transactions from traditional financial bank accounts across the digital asset ecosystem has been historically difficult. With the launch of TRES Link, for the first time, businesses will be able to easily and accurately reconcile transactions across their full lifecycle.

Integrating with market-leader, Plaid, TRES Link provides the full and accurate picture of the lifecycle of digital asset transactions, from fiat on/off-ramping and everything in between.

“As asset managers and other financial institutions look to ramp up their digital asset activity, they need a tool that will provide them with the full and accurate picture across the whole lifecycle of their transactions.” Explains Tal Zackon, CEO of TRES Finance.

TRES Link now provides this, enabling businesses to finally track their traditional bank transactions with their digital asset activity.”

Alongside Plaid, TRES has worked closely with asset managers and financial institutions to create a platform that solves the pain of working across both traditional and Web3 finance.

"Since partnering with TRES Finance, we've consistently been impressed by their professionalism and swift adaptability. The recent integration of Plaid has been transformative for 1kx; for the first time, we can seamlessly view all our banking details across various entities, dramatically enhancing our cash management strategies and bolstering our financial confidence.” Said Henry Brodie, Head of Operations at 1kx.

“TRES' unwavering commitment to providing precise and up-to-date data daily ensures we're equipped with the insights needed to succeed in an ever-evolving digital finance landscape."

---

About TRES Finance

TRES is an enterprise-grade financial data lake for businesses that are working with Web3 and Digital Asset financial activity. Based in Tel Aviv, TRES’ platform aggregates digital asset data across different wallets, accounts and platforms, enabling financial teams to understand the full and accurate picture of the complete lifecycle of their digital asset transactions.