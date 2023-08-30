Readout of Secretary Raimondo’s Meeting with Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China He Lifeng

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo met with Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China He Lifeng to engage on commercial issues impacting the U.S.-China economic relationship.

The Secretary underscored the U.S. commitment to taking actions necessary to U.S. national security. She raised key issues of concern for U.S. businesses and workers, including the level playing field for U.S. companies and workers, PRC subsidization of industry, and underdeveloped intellectual property protections.

The Secretary and Vice Premier also discussed the importance of strengthening the protection of trade secrets for U.S. businesses operating in China and agreed that subject matter experts from both the U.S. and China will hold technical discussions on the issue. They discussed topics including climate change, space commerce, AI, and healthcare.

