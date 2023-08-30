Submit Release
Readout of Secretary Raimondo’s Meeting with Premier of the People’s Republic of China Li Qiang

 

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Premier of the People’s Republic of China Li Qiang discussed the importance of the bilateral economic relationship between the United States and China.

Secretary Raimondo reaffirmed her commitment to open channels of communication to facilitate cooperation on shared global challenges and areas of mutual interest and responsibility, such as combating climate change and addressing the Fentanyl crisis. The Secretary underscored the U.S. commitment to taking actions necessary to U.S. national security, ensuring fair and transparent treatment of U.S. companies, and creating a level playing field for U.S. workers and businesses.

The Secretary also emphasized her support for actions that invest in people-to-people ties including tourism and cultural and educational exchanges which are important for the broader U.S.-China bilateral relationship.

