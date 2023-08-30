United States Mission to the United Nations

Office of Press and Public Diplomacy

For Immediate Release

August 29, 2023

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s Meeting with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant

The below is attributable to U.S. Mission to the United Nations Spokesperson Nate Evans:

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, met yesterday with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant. They discussed regional security and issues of shared concern at the United Nations. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield reaffirmed United States’ ironclad, unwavering commitment to Israel’s security, and condemned recent acts of terror against Israeli citizens.

She underscored that the United States continues to believe that a negotiated two-state solution is the best way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and achieve equal measures of security, prosperity, freedom, and democracy for Israelis and Palestinians alike. Toward that end, they discussed the need to deescalate tensions and improve the security situation in the West Bank.

###

