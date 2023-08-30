NewGAMe investor group names industry veteran as GAM CEO candidate

Randel Freeman has 35 years of investment and operational experience in the hedge fund and asset management industry

Geneva, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The investor group comprised of NewGAMe SA and Bruellan SA, which controls approximately 9.6% of the issued share capital of GAM Holding AG [GAM:SWX] (“GAM”), has named Randel (“Randy”) Freeman as its candidate for Chief Executive Officer of GAM.

Subject to the necessary regulatory approvals, Mr Freeman is expected to be appointed shortly after GAM’s EGM, expected to be held on or around 27 September 2023.

From 2017 to 2023, Mr Freeman was a member of the Investment Committee at Sterling Strategic Value, one of the oldest activist investors in Europe, and remains an adviser to the firm.

Mr Freeman began his career in Europe in 1995 co-managing an internal hedge fund group at Banque Paribas. In 2000, he and his partner spun it out to create Centaurus Capital, one of the first hedge funds in Europe. As CIO and CEO, Mr Freeman helped to grow Centaurus to AuM of over $5 billion, making it one of the largest non-US based hedge funds. In 2014, he sold Centaurus Capital to Fortress Investment Group, where Mr Freeman became CIO of Fortress Centaurus Strategies and a Director of Fortress’ London business.

Throughout his career Mr Freeman has established three asset management businesses, managed numerous alternative investment funds, and invested in over 60 countries. In addition to long-standing experience as CEO and CIO, he has been deeply involved in all aspects of asset management throughout his career, including risk management, compliance, human resources, marketing, and investor relations.

Prior to moving to Europe in 1995, he held roles in wealth management and asset management at Goldman Sachs in New York and Chicago.

Mr Freeman is a US, British and Swiss national. He holds a BBA in finance and accounting from Loyola University and an MBA from the University of Chicago, as well as CFA and CAIA qualifications.

Antoine Spillmann, CEO and Partner at Bruellan and the investor group's proposed candidate for chairman of GAM's board, said:

"We are delighted Randy Freeman has agreed to be our candidate for CEO of GAM. He is an outstanding investor with significant management, client and marketing experience. His deep understanding of the core fund management business is complemented by his hedge fund and alternatives experience, making him the perfect candidate to lead GAM, return the business to growth and create long-term value for all of GAM’s clients and other stakeholders.”





