Global Sports Betting Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Sports Betting Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Sports Betting Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the sports betting market. As per TBRC’s sports betting market forecast, the sports betting market size is predicted to reach a value of $135.95 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.7% through the forecast period.
The increase in the number of sports leagues and events is expected to propel the growth of the sports betting market. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest sports betting market share. Major players in the sports betting market include 888 Holdings PLC., Bet365, Betsson AB, Churchill Downs Incorporated, Flutter Entertainment PLC., Kindred Group PLC., Sportech PLC., William Hill, DraftKings, The Stars Group Inc., BetAmerica, Web is Holdings PLC., Gala Coral, Bet-at-home, FanDuel, Betfred, Ladbrokes, Entain plc, IGT, TVG, Twinspires.
Sports Betting Market Segments
1) By Type: Line-in-play, Fixed Old Betting, Exchange Betting, Daily Fantasy, Spread Betting, E-Sports, Pari-Mutuel, Other Types
2) By Sports Type: Football, Basketball, Baseball, Horse Racing, Cricket, Hockey, Other Sports Types
3) By Platform: Online, Offline
Sports betting refers to a type of gambling in which bets are placed on sporting events in order to gain a specified sum if the team or person chosen wins the event.
