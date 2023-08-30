Global Sports Betting Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Sports Betting Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Sports Betting Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Sports Betting Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the sports betting market. As per TBRC’s sports betting market forecast, the sports betting market size is predicted to reach a value of $135.95 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.7% through the forecast period.

The increase in the number of sports leagues and events is expected to propel the growth of the sports betting market. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest sports betting market share. Major players in the sports betting market include 888 Holdings PLC., Bet365, Betsson AB, Churchill Downs Incorporated, Flutter Entertainment PLC., Kindred Group PLC., Sportech PLC., William Hill, DraftKings, The Stars Group Inc., BetAmerica, Web is Holdings PLC., Gala Coral, Bet-at-home, FanDuel, Betfred, Ladbrokes, Entain plc, IGT, TVG, Twinspires.

Sports Betting Market Segments

1) By Type: Line-in-play, Fixed Old Betting, Exchange Betting, Daily Fantasy, Spread Betting, E-Sports, Pari-Mutuel, Other Types

2) By Sports Type: Football, Basketball, Baseball, Horse Racing, Cricket, Hockey, Other Sports Types

3) By Platform: Online, Offline

Sports betting refers to a type of gambling in which bets are placed on sporting events in order to gain a specified sum if the team or person chosen wins the event.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Sports Betting Market Trends And Strategies

4. Sports Betting Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Sports Betting Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

