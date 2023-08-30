Global Sports Analytics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 26% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Sports Analytics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the sports analytics market analysis. As per TBRC’s sports analytics market forecast, the sports analytics market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.19 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 26.2% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand for monitoring and tracking data of players will propel the growth of the sports analytics market. North America is expected to hold the largest sports analytics market share. Major players in the sports analytics market include TruMedia Networks, Sportradar AG, Catapult Group International Limited, Stats Perform, Sportingmindz Technology Pvt Ltd., iSportsAnalysis, Agile Sports Analytics LLC, SAS Institute Inc., Genius Sports Group, Zebra Technologies, Advanced Sports Analytics, Physimax Technologies.

Sports Analytics Market Segments
1) By Component: Solution, Service
2) By Deployment Mode: On-premise, Cloud
3) By Application: Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis, Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Other Applications
4) By Sport: Football, Cricket, Hockey, Basketball, American Football, Other Sports

Sports analytics refer to software platforms, which run on mathematical and statistical principles to provide data-driven insights into sports and related peripheral activities. Sports analytics often applies the same basic methods and approaches for analysis. It offers parameters for measurement such as hit or fumble rate, and consistently collects data from a broad sample for the analysis process.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Sports Analytics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Sports Analytics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Sports Analytics Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC

