Gradiant Launches Turing, an Independent End-to-End Digital Solutions Provider for the Water Industry
4 hours ago
Turing will concentrate on utilizing its AI-powered platform (which includes SmartOps for treatment plants and HydroEye for distribution networks) to deliver transformative value and improved operational efficiency for clients. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Turing will deliver AI and IoT solutions across water and wastewater treatment and distribution systems.
Named after AI pioneer Alan Turing, this new entity aims to drive substantial cost savings and sustainability outcomes across the entire water value chain.
Turing's platform has already achieved significant adoption by customers which include Fortune 100 companies and large public utilities:
• Delivered solutions to Aqualia, BHP, ENGIE, PUB Singapore, Rio Tinto, Severn Trent, Detectronic, and Xylem.
• Helped PUB Singapore remotely monitor its wastewater network to save millions of dollars by preventing multiple sewer overflows, detecting incidents of illicit discharge events by real-time monitoring for water quality, and preventing damage to underground sewer pipes and tunnels
• Created savings of hundreds of thousands of dollars at an ENGIE plant in the Middle East
• Resulted in more than 10% energy savings for a seawater desalination project in Australia
“Having witnessed the transformative power of digital technologies and AI solutions to address global challenges, we recognize that few issues are as crucial as ensuring freshwater for our future generations,” said Anurag Bajpayee, CEO of Gradiant. “Both Gradiant and Turing will have the power to grow by managing their resources separately to develop and deploy leading-edge technologies into their respective markets. With this move, we are further uniquely positioned to meet the dynamic needs of our customers.”
“Turing will focus on its vision to scale and deploy a differentiated platform for AI-powered digital solutions for industrial and municipal water clients around the world,” said Prakash Govindan, COO of Gradiant. “The spin-off will allow the companies to leverage each other's strengths – Gradiant's expertise in water and wastewater treatment and project delivery, and Turing's expertise in AI and digital solutions across the entire water value chain. Hiep Le, our visionary CTO, will continue to lead the advancement of our digital technologies along with an experienced team of executives.”
