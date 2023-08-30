Gradiant Launches Turing, an Independent End-to-End Digital Solutions Provider for the Water Industry

Turing will concentrate on utilizing its AI-powered platform (which includes SmartOps for treatment plants and HydroEye for distribution networks) to deliver transformative value and improved operational efficiency for clients. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Turing will deliver AI and IoT solutions across water and wastewater treatment and distribution systems.





Boston--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Gradiant , a global solutions provider for advanced water and wastewater treatment, today announced it has established its digital and AI technology business into a wholly owned independent subsidiary, named Turing









Named after AI pioneer Alan Turing, this new entity aims to drive substantial cost savings and sustainability outcomes across the entire water value chain.





The launch of Turing underlines a market shift towards AI-driven solutions in the water industry and Gradiant's commitment to accelerating this transition. Turing will concentrate on utilizing its AI-powered platform (which includes SmartOps for treatment plants and HydroEye for distribution networks) to deliver transformative value and improved operational efficiency for clients.





Turing's platform has already achieved significant adoption by customers which include Fortune 100 companies and large public utilities:





• Delivered solutions to Aqualia, BHP, ENGIE, PUB Singapore, Rio Tinto, Severn Trent, Detectronic, and Xylem.

• Helped PUB Singapore remotely monitor its wastewater network to save millions of dollars by preventing multiple sewer overflows, detecting incidents of illicit discharge events by real-time monitoring for water quality, and preventing damage to underground sewer pipes and tunnels

• Created savings of hundreds of thousands of dollars at an ENGIE plant in the Middle East

• Resulted in more than 10% energy savings for a seawater desalination project in Australia





“Having witnessed the transformative power of digital technologies and AI solutions to address global challenges, we recognize that few issues are as crucial as ensuring freshwater for our future generations,” said Anurag Bajpayee, CEO of Gradiant. “Both Gradiant and Turing will have the power to grow by managing their resources separately to develop and deploy leading-edge technologies into their respective markets. With this move, we are further uniquely positioned to meet the dynamic needs of our customers.”





“Turing will focus on its vision to scale and deploy a differentiated platform for AI-powered digital solutions for industrial and municipal water clients around the world,” said Prakash Govindan, COO of Gradiant. “The spin-off will allow the companies to leverage each other's strengths – Gradiant's expertise in water and wastewater treatment and project delivery, and Turing's expertise in AI and digital solutions across the entire water value chain. Hiep Le, our visionary CTO, will continue to lead the advancement of our digital technologies along with an experienced team of executives.”









About Gradiant





Gradiant is a global solutions provider for advanced water and wastewater treatment. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end solutions, powered by the top minds in water, the company serves its clients' mission-critical operations in the world's essential industries, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, lithium and critical minerals, and renewable energy. Gradiant’s full technology stack reduces water used and wastewater discharged, reclaims valuable resources, and renews wastewater into freshwater. The Boston-headquartered company was founded at MIT and has over 900 employees worldwide. Learn more at gradiant.com





About Turing

Turing is a digital solutions provider that harnesses the power of AI to optimize asset performance across the entire water value chain. Named after the father of AI, Alan Turing, the company revolutionizes how clients manage their water through AI and IoT technologies. Turing delivers proprietary end-to-end solutions for water and wastewater treatment and distribution systems for industrial and municipal water clients worldwide. Leveraging its proprietary technologies, Turing empowers clients to reduce operational costs, minimize maintenance downtime, and achieve unparalleled system performance. For more information, please visit theturingcompany.com









