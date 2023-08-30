Moldova:  One Stop Shop for local services launched in Ungheni with EU and UNDP support 

On 28 August, the Ungheni One Stop Shop was launched on the ground floor of the municipality’s town hall. The new service will improve access to information and increase the transparency and accountability of local authorities.

Initially, it will provide 17 public services. The number of available services is planned to be expanded later.

Among the services initially provided by the centre are issuance of town planning certificates, certificates on the absence or existence of debts to the local budget, building permits, applications for enrolment of children in pre-school institutions, issuance of extracts from decisions and copies of decisions of the Municipal Council, etc.

The work necessary for the launch of the one-stop shop was carried out by the ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions’ programme, funded by the European Union and implemented by UNDP and UNICEF.

The total cost of the project was more than €179,000, including the contribution of Ungheni City Hall.

