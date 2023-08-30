Rear-View Mirror Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Rear-View Mirror Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the rear-view mirror market size is predicted to reach $11.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.
The growth in the rear-view mirror market is due to the increase in the number of vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest rear-view mirror market share. Major players in the rear-view mirror market include Continental AG, FLABEG Holding GmbH, Gentex Corporation, Magna International Inc., Ishizaki Honten Company Limited, MITSUBA Corporation.
Rear-View Mirror Market Segments
• By Product Type: Smart Rear-View Mirror, Conventional Rear-View Mirror
• By Mounting Location: Door Mounted, Body Mounted
• By Mirror Type: Exterior Mirror, Interior Mirror
• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
• By Feature: Auto dimming, Blind spot detection, Power Control, Automatic Foldable, Heated, Other Features
• By Geography: The global rear-view mirror market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A rear-view mirror is a small, angled mirror and is one of the most important active safety features in a car. It allows the driver to see behind the car by using the backlight of the car. The rear-view mirror is used by drivers to ensure safety on the roads.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Rear-View Mirror Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
