PM SOGAVARE RECEIVES PNG’S DPM

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare has received a courtesy call from the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea Honorable John Rosso.

Honorable John Rosso is accompanied by the Minister of Internal Security, Honorable Peter Tsiamalili Jnr and other senior government Officials.

During the courtesy pleasantries, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare underscored the important assistances and development contributions made by PNG to the country.

Prime Minister Sogavare acknowledged PNG’s support to the Pacific Games 2023, pointing out to the PNG delegation that the new Solomon Islands Football Federation (SIFF) complex at King George is the exhibition of PNG’s contribution to the Games.

PM Sogavare also acknowledge PNG’s support under the Solomon Islands International Assistance Force (SIAF).

The Prime Minister highlighted that a bilateral arrangement has been reached whereby number of PNG police personnel will increase closer to the 2023 Pacific Games.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare also spoke highly of PNG companies operating in the country namely the Heritage Park Hotel, Bank South Pacific, Farmset and others.

PM Sogavare pointed out that the social and cultural ties between Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea is closely knitted and genetically connected.

The Prime Minister assured the visiting PNG delegation that work is on- going to ease the border crossings between the countries highlighting the importance of sustaining family connections and encouraging trade between border communities.

The Prime Minister also expressed appreciation to PNG for availing its officials who shared their experiences in Pacific Games with our local Games officials.

Deputy Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, Honorable John Rosso, assured the Prime Minister that PNG is here to offer help in any areas of commonality.

DPM Rosso informed PM Sogavare that currently Immigration officials from PNG are in the country to assist in stepping up the immigration services of the Immigration Department in the Ministry of Commerce, Industries, Labor and Immigration.

PNG’s Deputy Prime Minister pointed out that the immigration assistance is crucial going towards the Pacific Games 2023 and beyond.

DPM Rosso highlighted that the immigration assistance includes upskilling of locals to maximize the benefit of issuance of passports and a more developed way of scrutinizing incoming passengers from overseas.

The PNG’s Deputy Prime Minister also highlighted PNG’s willingness to assist Solomon Islands in the area of law and order.

While admitting that PNG has its own law and order issues, honorable Rosso said, PNG is always in ready mode to assist a fellow Melanesian brother (Solomon Islands).

PNG’s Minister of Internal Security Honorable Peter Tsiamalili Jnr also informed Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare that PNG’s Police Academy is training police men and women not only to be enforcers of law and order but also equipping them to hold positions in middle management both in the private and public sectors.

The PNG delegation has arrived in the country yesterday and will leave for PNG at the end of this week.

PM Sogavare in the middle, on the left PNG’s DPM Honorable John Rosso and on the far right PNG’s Minister of Internal Security Honorable Peter Tsiamalili

OPMC Press