Global Real-Time Payments Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Real-Time Payments Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the real-time payments market size is predicted to reach $91.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 33.7%.

The growth in the real-time payments market is due to the increasing penetration of smartphones. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest real-time payments market share. Major players in the real-time payments market include ACI Worldwide, FIS Corporation, Fiserv Inc., Mastercard Inc., Visa Inc., Temenos AG, Wirecard AG, Capgemini SE, Finastra Limited.

Real-Time Payments Market Segments
• By Component: Solutions, Services
• By Type: Person-to-Person (P2P), Person-to-Business (P2B), Business-to-Person (B2P), Others (Business-to-Government (B2G), Government-to-Business (G2B), Business-to-Business (B2B), Person-to-Government (P2G), and Government-to-Person (G2P))
• By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises
• By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud
• By End Users: Retail and E-commerce, Government and Utilities, Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Travel and Hospitality, BFSI, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global real-time payments market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Real-time payments refer to a digital infrastructure or cloud-based software available around the year that is used to send money electronically and securely through the internet at any moment and is used for different services such as bill payment, cash management, and peer-to-peer (P2P) money transfers to facilitate banking services.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Real-Time Payments Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Real-Time Payments Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

