BTSE Amongst One of The First Centralized Exchanges to List FDUSD, Spearheading a New Era in Stablecoins

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTSE, a leading digital asset exchange, is thrilled to announce its milestone achievement as one of the first centralized platforms to list First Digital USD (FDUSD). This strategic partnership with First Digital Labs not only enriches BTSE's diversified trading portfolio but also advances the benchmark for security and accountability, providing users with enhanced financial options in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.



As one of the first centralized exchanges to list FDUSD, BTSE firmly positions itself at the cutting edge of the stablecoin evolution. FDUSD, a 1:1 USD-backed asset, places an emphasis on trustworthiness and reliability, backed by monthly audits and a robust reserve system.

"The stablecoin sector represents a crucial bridge between traditional finance and digital assets,” said Henry Liu, CEO of BTSE. “As it matures, stablecoins like FDUSD offer a spectrum of possibilities for various financial applications, balancing innovation with stability.”

In a move designed to expand users’ trading options and increase portfolio diversification, BTSE has introduced the following FDUSD trading pairs:

BTC/FDUSD

ETH/FDUSD

LTC/FDUSD

USDT/FDUSD

XRP/FDUSD

DOT/FDUSD

LINK/FDUSD

The coming days will see BTSE roll out additional FDUSD-related features, such as:

BTSE Earn Opportunities: Special Earn products with FDUSD offering both fixed and flexible term rates, reaching up to 8.30% APY.

Express Buy Feature: An efficient and convenient option for direct fiat-to-FDUSD conversions.

To commemorate this significant integration, BTSE is launching an array of exclusive events with a prize pool totaling over $10,000 in FDUSD, including an AMA session, a Grand FDUSD Arrival Bonus, and additional staking opportunities.

For complete details on these events and features, please visit BTSE's official website .

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with BTSE, one of the leading innovators in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. This partnership marks a significant milestone to introduce FDUSD to a broader ecosystem, making it more accessible to users worldwide. Through this venture, we remain steadfast in our mission to offer a transparent, dependable, and credible alternative that enhances market predictability,” said Vincent Chok, CEO of First Digital Trust.

About BTSE

BTSE is a leading digital asset exchange that offers a simple and secure way to trade cryptocurrencies. As the go-to exchange for all things crypto, BTSE is one of the top trusted crypto platforms for institutions, retail users and first-time traders. BTSE has developed multiple trading technologies that have been adopted across the industry, setting new standards for excellence and innovation in the world of digital asset trading. Additionally, BTSE licenses its industry-leading technology to exchanges worldwide through its white label exchange solutions, strengthening the BTSE ecosystem and bridging traditional finance with digital assets everywhere. Read more at btse.com .

About First Digital Labs

First Digital Labs is the brand name of FD121 Limited, a Hong Kong-registered subsidiary under the First Digital Group. First Digital Labs focuses on cutting-edge research and development, specializing in the innovation and advancement of digital currencies. It is the issuer of the FDUSD stablecoin.

About First Digital Trust

First Digital Trust Limited is a qualified custodian and registered trust company headquartered in Hong Kong, servicing an international client base. Established in 2019, First Digital Trust is Asia's forward thinking, multi-faceted trust partner, bridging the gap between the traditional and digital financial worlds and using technology to tokenize, custody, trade and settle assets.

With over three decades of collective experience, First Digital Trust Limited provides expertise and innovative solutions through a comprehensive and personalized suite of trustee services to help future-proof their partners. This includes structuring, custody, payroll, escrow, and administration services. First Digital Trust was named one of the leading Emerging Giants of Hong Kong in KPMG and HSBC's 'Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific' Report 2022.

To learn more about First Digital and its regulated infrastructure and products, visit www.1stdigital.com

First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a 1:1 USD-backed stablecoin issued by FD121 Limited. To learn more about First Digital Trust’s newly launched stablecoin offering, visit www.firstdigitallabs.com

