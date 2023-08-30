Draft Rulemaking Public Hearing: Quarantine Expansion for EAB, HWA and ELC the Spread of Three Tree Killing Invasive Species

MAINE, September 6 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: September 6, 2023

Start Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Maine Forest Service, Bolton Hill Regional Office, 2870 N Belfast Ave, Augusta, ME, AND Maine Forest Service Regional Office, 87 Airport Rd, Old Town, ME

Meeting description/purpose:

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry proposes expanding three forest protection quarantines to slow the spread of emerald ash borer, hemlock woolly adelgid, and European larch canker. Opportunities for public comment include public hearings at two sites and through a virtual option on September 6, 2023, at 10:00 AM, at the Maine Forest Service, Bolton Hill Regional Office, 2870 N Belfast Ave, Augusta, ME, and at the same time at the Maine Forest Service Regional Office, 87 Airport Rd, Old Town, ME. A virtual option using the Microsoft Teams platform will be available during those hearings. Commenters can join using this link, join the meeting on Microsoft Teams or by calling 207-209-4724 and the Conference ID of 429646377#.

The proposed changes to the emerald ash borer quarantine, Chapter 275, are designed to protect Maine's forest and timber resources to slow movement of the Chapter 275 Proposed Rules Draft (PDF) / Proposed EAB Quarantine Expansion Map (PDF)

The adjustments to the European larch canker quarantine, Chapter 272, extend a state quarantine against the European larch canker to prevent its movement from Hancock, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, and Waldo Counties and parts of Androscoggin, Cumberland, Penobscot, and Washington counties to other parts of the State to protect Maine's forest and landscape tree resources. The European larch canker is federally regulated, and this rule fulfills the requirement that Maine must have a similar state quarantine in place because the state is partially regulated for European larch canker. Chapter 272 Proposed Rules Draft (PDF) / Proposed ELC Quarantine Expansion Map (PDF)

The suggested changes to the hemlock woolly adelgid quarantine, Chapter 266, modify the existing hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA) quarantine by extending it to additional counties and Minor Civil Divisions in southern Maine. This expansion is needed because HWA populations were discovered outside the existing quarantine area. Chapter 266 Proposed Rules Draft (PDF) / Proposed HWA Quarantine Expansion Map (PDF)

Name: Gary Fish

Phone: (207) 287-7545