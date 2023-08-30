Submit Release
Border Patrol agents make large methamphetamine seizure

INDIO, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol Agents arrested a Mexican citizen attempting to smuggle narcotics through an immigration checkpoint early Aug. 25.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., the driver of a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe approached the primary inspection area of the Highway 86 checkpoint. Agents noted that the driver exhibited signs of nervousness during their initial encounter. The agent referred the driver to secondary for a more thorough inspection.

Methamphetamine seized by Border Patrol agents.

At the secondary inspection area, a canine team alerted to the rear cargo area of the vehicle and discovered a hidden compartment. Agents located eight 8 aluminum-wrapped packages in the compartment. A sample of the contents tested positive for methamphetamine.

"Good job to the Indio Agents for not allowing these toxic drugs to hit the street in the first place," said Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino. "This is yet another prime example of how robust, forward leaning border security halts dangerous people and things before they can kill and maim Americans."

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 157.3 pounds. The drugs have an estimated street value of $236,000.

The driver, a 33-year-old lawful permanent resident, was placed under arrest for the transportation of a controlled substances and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for prosecution.

