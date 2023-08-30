New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5003399

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Kelsey Dobson

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 08/29/23 @ 2256 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Capen Hill Rd., Goshen, VT

VIOLATION(S):

-Domestic Assault

-Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Kristan Mason

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Goshen, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/29/23 at approximately 2256 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a reported domestic disturbance at a residence on Capen Hill Rd. in the Town of Goshen.

Upon investigation it was found that Kristan Mason (40) of Goshen VT, caused bodily injury to a household member and damaged that household member's property without having any right to do so.

Mason was transported to the New Haven Barracks and later released on conditions to appear before the Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/30/23 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time