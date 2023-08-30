New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5003399
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Kelsey Dobson
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 08/29/23 @ 2256 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Capen Hill Rd., Goshen, VT
VIOLATION(S):
-Domestic Assault
-Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Kristan Mason
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Goshen, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/29/23 at approximately 2256 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a reported domestic disturbance at a residence on Capen Hill Rd. in the Town of Goshen.
Upon investigation it was found that Kristan Mason (40) of Goshen VT, caused bodily injury to a household member and damaged that household member's property without having any right to do so.
Mason was transported to the New Haven Barracks and later released on conditions to appear before the Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/30/23 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time