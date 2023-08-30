Opportunities for new businesses in the obesity management market are set to grow steadily | FMI
The obesity management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033, reaching a value of US$ 3,494.5 million by 2033NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Obesity Management Market refers to the healthcare sector dedicated to addressing the growing global health issue of obesity. Obesity is a complex condition characterized by excessive accumulation of body fat, often leading to various health complications such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. Managing obesity involves a range of medical and non-medical interventions aimed at helping individuals achieve and maintain a healthy weight.
Global demand for obesity management strategies has increased in response to the rising incidence of obesity and associated health issues. The adoption of obesity management products and services is expected to rise steadily at a 5.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.
In the current year 2023, the overall market share is estimated to be worth around US$ 2,095.6 million. This significant increase is primarily the result of increased public and healthcare professional awareness of the importance of addressing obesity and its consequences. According to the FMI analysis report, this figure is expected to rise to US$ 3,494.5 million by 2033.
According to FMI Analysis, effective obesity management services, and solutions are now necessary due to the increased incidence of obesity worldwide. As a result, businesses that focus on the management of obesity are seeing a large increase in demand for their goods and services. Additionally, several businesses or companies involved in the control of obesity are benefiting financially from this trend toward proactive healthcare management.
Market growth is also getting further aided by the firms that have realized the value of including obesity management services in their employee wellness programs. People are being encouraged to seek professional help in controlling their weight and general health due to rising preventative healthcare knowledge and attention. Also, this pattern is noticeable in industrialized areas where obesity and other lifestyle-related illnesses have become serious public health issues.
The stigma associated with obesity and cultural judgments prevents many clients from getting professional treatment or taking part in programs for managing their weight. Also, the high expense of obesity management programs and treatments may discourage some people from using them, especially in low-income areas or emerging economies.
Key Takeaways from the Global Obesity Management Market Study Report by FMI
The United States is the leading market in the adoption of obesity management strategies and generated around 32.1% of the global revenue share in 2022.
Moreover, market players in the United States are making continuous investments in research and development, working with healthcare practitioners, and taking a patient-centric approach.
Germany is the leading market in the Europe region which had a global market share of 29.5% in the year 2022.
It is anticipated that demand for obesity management services and solutions in the Asia Pacific region could witness a high CAGR through 2033. For instance, China and India are poised to witness 6.6% and 6.4% CAGRs over the next ten years.
Competitive Landscape:
The complexity of obesity and the lack of a universally applicable management strategy are two key barriers even for these leading market players. It is difficult to provide solutions that are universally beneficial since each individual may require a treatment plan that is specialized and unique to them.
In recent years the growing percentage of obese people in third-world countries has encouraged many start-ups to adopt the business of obesity management. However, for such emerging players, it could be essential to make sure obesity control treatments are affordable and accessible to increase their impact.
Key Players in the Obesity Management Market:
GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
VIVUS, Inc.
Novo Nordisk A/S
Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC
Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Obesity Management Market Segmentation:
By Drug Type:
Bupropion and Naltrexone
Orlistat
Lorcaserin
Phentermine and Topiramate
Liraglutide
By Surgery Type:
Gastric Bypass Surgery
Adjustable Gastric Banding Surgery
Gastric Sleeve Surgery
Duodenal Switch Surgery
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Hospitals Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
E-commerce
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Europe
Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis: The global weight loss and obesity management market will account for a net worth of US$ 3.68 Billion in 2022, and is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period to attain a valuation of US$ 4.99 Billion by 2028.
