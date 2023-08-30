Global SOC as a Service Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

SOC as a Service Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “SOC as a Service Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the SOC as a service market. As per TBRC’s SOC as a service market forecast, the SOC as a service market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.34 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.9% through the forecast period.

The drastic growth in the sophistication of cyber-attacks and security breaches is expected to propel the growth of the SOC as a service market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest SOC as a service market share. Major players in the SOC as a service market include AT&T Inc., IBM Corporation, NTT, Verizon Communications, ConnectWise LLC, Proficio, Fortinet, Atos SE, Arctic Wolf Networks, ESDS Software Solutions, Suma Soft Pvt Ltd., Expel Inc., Cyrebro.

SOC as a Service Market Segments

1) By Service Type: Vulnerability Assessment and Threat Detection, Incident Response

2) By Component: Professional Services, Solution

3) By Offering Type: Fully Managed, Co-Managed

4) By Application: Endpoint Security, Network Security, Cloud Security, Other Applications

5) By Verticals: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS), Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, and Other Verticals

A security operations center (SOC) refers to a team within a company tasked with researching, identifying, preventing, and responding to cyber threats. SOC as a service monitors security 24/7 and uses automation and data science to speed up detection and deliver high-confidence alerts. The SOC as a service is used to reduce the burden on in-house security teams.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. SOC as a Service Market Trends And Strategies

4. SOC as a Service Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. SOC as a Service Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

