Global Smart Workplace Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Smart Workplace Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Smart Workplace Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the smart workplace market. As per TBRC’s smart workplace market forecast, the smart workplace market size is predicted to reach a value of $66.01 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.0% through the forecast period.
The increase in demand for smart equipment is expected to drive the smart workplace market in the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest smart workplace market share. Major smart workplace market leaders include Carrier, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Daikin Industries, General Electric, Philips Lumileds, Acuity Brands, LG Electronics, OSRAM, RavenWindow, Schneider, Research Frontiers, NICE Systems, SAGE Electrochromics, Bosch Security Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG.
Smart Workplace Market Segments
1) By Product: Smart Light, Security Systems, Energy Management systems, HVAC Control Systems, Audio-Video Conferencing Systems
2) By Office Type: Retrofit Buildings, New Construction Offices
3) By Solution: Software, Services, Managed Services
A smart workplace is a workplace that enables new work styles and improves employee efficiency by utilizing the growth digitalization of physical objects.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Smart Workplace Market Trends And Strategies
4. Smart Workplace Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Smart Workplace Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
