FREEN Wind Turbines: Innovations in Support of the European Union's Environmental Program
FREEN, the world's leading manufacturer of small wind turbines, supports the EU's shift from traditional heating to heat pumps.
In recent years, the European Union has been actively initiating programs aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions and transitioning to more environmentally friendly energy sources. One of its key initiatives has been the program to replace traditional heating systems with heat pumps. This move should not only help reduce dependence on non-ecological fuel sources but also significantly reduce the energy costs of households and businesses.
— Nikolai Grebenkin, the CEO of FREEN
It is expected that by 2050, the EU will become climate-neutral, which implies a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 80-95%, compared to the level of 1990. Many European countries encourage the use of heat pumps as part of their energy sustainability initiatives to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and increase energy efficiency. Countries such as Sweden, Germany, and France provide government subsidies and tax incentives for the installation of heat pumps.
In response to the European Union's environmental initiatives, FREEN has developed the wind energy installation FREEN-5 with a capacity of 5 kW. This wind turbine is perfect for working in conjunction with heat pumps, providing them with continuous and stable electricity supply.
The FREEN-5 WEC stands out for its affordable price, high efficiency, reliability, and long service life. Its vertical design, lightweight, and noiseless operation allow the generator to be installed almost anywhere, including building rooftops.
Thanks to its ability to operate at a minimum wind speed of 3.5 m/s, FREEN-5 ensures stable power supply even in low wind conditions. Additionally, the company offers a storage solution and the possibility of integration with a solar module, making this wind turbine an ideal solution for autonomous power supply systems.
"At FREEN, we create products that meet the needs of the modern energy market. We believe they will become a significant contribution to the world’s cleaner ecological future. Our new FREEN-5 WEC model is a quintessence of innovation, reliability, and affordability. These wind turbines are perfect for working in conjunction with heat pumps, ensuring stable and continuous power supply," Nikolai Grebenkin, the CEO of FREEN, shares his vision of the product.
About FREEN
FREEN is the world's leading manufacturer of small wind turbines that creates innovative and environmentally friendly solutions in the renewable energy field. Since its inception, the company has set a goal of developing highly efficient and affordable products that answer the latest demands and urgent needs of the modern energy market and contribute to the sustainable development of the environment and society.
