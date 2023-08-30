Global Smart Stadium Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Smart Stadium Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Smart Stadium Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the smart stadium market. As per TBRC’s smart stadium market forecast, the smart stadium market size is predicted to reach a value of $26.39 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 22.5% through the forecast period.

The growing sports league culture is projected to propel the growth of the smart stadiums market in the coming years. Europe is expected to hold the largest smart stadium market share. Major smart stadium market leaders include IBM, Cisco Systems, Tech Mahindra, NEC, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Johnson Controls, Fujitsu, GP smart stadium, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International.

Smart Stadium Market Segments

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud, Hybrid

3) By Application: Stadium And Public Security, Building Automation, Event Management, Crowd Management, Other Applications

Smart stadium refers to an arena that integrates a significant number of servers, wired and wireless networks, cameras, and digital signage. The amount of hot dogs available at concession stands, waiting lines, and other stadium data are all provided by sensors in real-time. A smart stadium uses wired and wireless networks to connect cameras, sensors, and digital signs. Smart stadiums provide a lot of information to the audience and crew, and they directly respond to audience demands such as in-stadium retail pricing, restroom availability, and a variety of other issues. The ability to give a tailored experience to the audience has been made possible by smart stadiums.

