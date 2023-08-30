Rutland Barracks // DUI #3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4005164

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 08/30/2023 at approximately 0102

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Curtis Ave, Rutland City, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3

ACCUSED: Jessica Brothers

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 30, 2023, at approximately 0102 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Route 7 for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Jessica Brothers (40). During the stop, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Brothers was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and subsequently taken into custody for DUI. Brothers was transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and subsequently issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/11/2023 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

