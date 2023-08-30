Rutland Barracks // DUI #3
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4005164
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 08/30/2023 at approximately 0102
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Curtis Ave, Rutland City, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: Jessica Brothers
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 30, 2023, at approximately 0102 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Route 7 for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Jessica Brothers (40). During the stop, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Brothers was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and subsequently taken into custody for DUI. Brothers was transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and subsequently issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/11/2023 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.