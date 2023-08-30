Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,351 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,577 in the last 365 days.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on August 28, 2023 from BlackRock, Inc. that on August 25, 2023 it had crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).

A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793
   
Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
   
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
BlytheRay Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray

Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
   
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131

        

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii: CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify) iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 25/08/2023
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 28/08/2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.17 % 0.83 % 4.00 % 768,765
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 3.43 % 0.05 % 3.48 %  


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

 Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
JE00BF0XVB15   607,816   3.17 %
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 607,816 3.17 %
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
Securities Lending N/A N/A 99,728 0.52 %
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 99,728 0.52 %
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
Settlement xii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 61,220 0.31 %
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 61,220 0.31 %
 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 		X
Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
Trident Merger, LLC      
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
BlackRock Fund Advisors      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock Advisors, LLC      
       
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional information xvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650


Place of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Date of completion 28 August 2023

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more