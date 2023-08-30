Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pulmonary arterial hypertension market size is predicted to reach $10.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

The growth in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market is due to the increasing prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) disease. North America region is expected to hold the largest pulmonary arterial hypertension market share. Major players in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market include United Therapeutics Corporation, Bayer AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Sandoz AG.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Segments

• By Drug Class: Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs), PDE-5 Inhibitors, Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs, SGC Stimulators

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous/ subcutaneous, Inhalational

• By Distribution channel: Retail, Online

• By Geography: The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pulmonary arterial hypertension refers to a form of excessive blood pressure that harms the right side of the heart and the arteries in the lungs. The lungs' artery walls become constricted and rigid due to this long-lasting, incurable condition. The pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs relax the muscles in the walls of the blood vessels, increase the blood flow through the lungs, or reverse the effect of the substance in the walls of blood vessels that causes them to narrow.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Trends And Strategies

4. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

