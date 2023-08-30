IPIM Leads 28 Enterprises to Launch Marketing Displays of Products from Macao and Portuguese-Speaking Countries in “Macao Week in Tianjin”

MACAU, August 30 - A mega roadshow of the “Macao Week in Tianjin” will be staged from 31 August to 4 September at Heping Road Pedestrian Street (Golden Street) in Tianjin. This event continues to feature the theme of “MinM, Macao Brands and Portuguese-Speaking Countries Products”, setting up the “Sales Area”, “Exhibition Area” and “IPIM Showcase”.

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has organised 28 Macao enterprises, including manufacturers of made-in-Macao products, Macao brands and local agents of products from Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) to attend this five-day event, which will dazzle locals and visitors with fascinating and featured products of Macao and PSCs. During the event, IPIM will hold the “Macao Week in Tianjin – Tianjin-Macao Business Matching and Networking Session” to build a Tianjin-Macao business matching platform via the Macao Week.

Online+offline sales of quality products with abundant promotions for on-site consumers

During the Macao Week series events, the “Sales Area” is the most popular among locals. The “Macao Week in Tianjin” will display more diverse exhibits, covering categories of featured Macao and PSCs products such as pastry souvenirs, wines, coffee, healthcare products, handicrafts, tableware, apparel, personal care products, perfumes, natural essential oils, and allow locals to buy all kinds of made-in-Macao products, Macao brands and PSCs products in just one place. Among the 28 enterprises, around 20% of them will make their debut at this event and promote high-quality Macao products to the mainland market via the Macao Week.

Upon spending a specified amount, customers can redeem gifts with their shopping reward points, including a variety of Macao specialty products, quality PSCs products and Portuguese-style souvenirs.

During the roadshow, influencers are invited to introduce some of the quality products in exhibition areas on livestream platforms. Consumers may place orders online to get featured products of Macao and PSCs without stepping out of their home.

PSCs + “M-Mark” products + video consulting service jointly exploring business opportunities for Macao

The “Exhibition Area” brings together signature products from nine Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs), as well as 60 exhibits certified by the “M-Mark (Macao Product Quality Certification Scheme)”. Photo booths featuring the designs related to Macao and PSCs are set up around the exhibition area, enriching interactive elements, whilst promoting Macao’s role as a Commercial and Trade Co-operation Service Platform between China and PSCs, as well as showing the charm of Macao brands.

At the event venue, the “IPIM Showcase” is also set up to promote IPIM services, the MICE events hosted/co-ordinated by IPIM; introduce Macao’s function as a China-PSCs commercial and trade service platform, and the Macao-Hengqin investment environment. Besides, video consulting service is provided online to answer enquiries related to business and MICE events of Macao and Hengqin.

Building a Tianjin-Macao business matching platform via the Macao Week

IPIM will hold the “Macao Week in Tianjin – Tianjin-Macao Business Matching and Networking Session” on the afternoon of 1 September, building a platform to facilitate mutual collaboration and market expansion between Tianjin and Macao exhibitors and trade visitors. The event will include activities such as Macao and PSCs product displays, food tasting sessions and business matching sessions.