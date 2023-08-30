【Expand international visitor source】Macao Government Tourism Office fully promotes cross-boundary bus service from Hong Kong International Airport to Macao

MACAU, August 30 - The cross-boundary bus service between the Hong Kong International Airport Sky Pier Terminal Transfer Coach and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Macao Port will start operating today (August 30). Taking advantage of the favorable measure, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is actively organizing and vigorously promoting the convenient Hong Kong-Macao cross-border bus service, encouraging visitors from countries and regions that have no direct flights to Macao to travel to Macao via Hong Kong, and expanding more international visitor sources.

Ease transit and transportation to expand the international market

In response to the easing of travel restrictions, the passenger volume of the Hong Kong International Airport has increased significantly this year. In addition, the cross-border bus service between the Hong Kong International Airport Sky Pier Terminal Transfer Coach and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Macao Port (referred to as the Hong Kong-Macao Cross-border Bus Service) initiated, and it will be further beneficial to attracting international visitors to visit Macao directly via Hong Kong.

Check-in and through-check services facilitate travel between Hong Kong and Macao

The Hong Kong-Macao cross-border bus service provides check-in and baggage through-check services, encouraging international visitors visiting Hong Kong to extend their itinerary to Macao, and then return directly to the Hong Kong International Airport via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Macau Port, promoting the development of Hong Kong-Macao joint travel.

Internet celebrity experience promotion combined with international promotion

MGTO will invite overseas tourism travel trade and internet celebrities to experience the Hong Kong-Macao cross-border bus service and promote it through its network. Simultaneously, MGTO will intensify efforts to publicize the convenient transit bus measures at Hong Kong and Macao ports to international media, continue using official social media to promote, and continue using online platforms and offline promotion activities to introduce the Hong Kong-Macao cross-border bus service, as well as actively promote visitors to travel to Macao via the Hong Kong International Airport, through electronic screen promotions at the information counters of MGTO at different ports.

Promote Hong Kong-Macao joint trips for international visitors visiting Hong Kong

Earlier, MGTO has placed advertisements at the Hong Kong International Airport to promote various tourism information of Macao. In response to the initiation of the new service, MGTO will also promote the Hong Kong-Macao cross-border bus service through the concierge departments in hotels in Hong Kong, attracting overnight international visitors to Hong Kong to extend their itinerary to Macao and promote Hong Kong-Macao joint travel.

Furthermore, the related promotions will be included in Macao newspapers and MGTO publications, while the promotional video of the Hong Kong-Macao cross-border bus service provided by the Hong Kong-Macao Airport Passenger Service Co., Ltd. will also be broadcasted on televisions in local buses.

Continuous overseas promotions

This year, MGTO continuously carried out a series of overseas promotional works, successively held various types of roadshow promotion activities, arranged familiarization tours to visit Macao and launched tourism discounts, etc., and assisted to promote and strived to develop more international visitor sources through a series of online and offline advertising channels.