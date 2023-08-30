argenx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences





August 30, 2023



Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in several upcoming investor conferences in September:

Citi's 18th Annual BioPharma Conference. Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 4:20 p.m. ET in Boston, MA.

Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 4:20 p.m. ET in Boston, MA. Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.

Fireside chat on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET in Boston, MA. Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 12:55 p.m. ET in New York, NY.





Additional information regarding these events will be available on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the U.S., Japan, Israel, the EU, the UK and China. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Erin Murphy

emurphy@argenx.com

Investors:

Alexandra Roy (US)

aroy@argenx.com

Lynn Elton (EU)

lelton@argenx.com