PHILIPPINES, August 30 - Press Release

August 29, 2023 Villanueva: New travel guidelines unreasonable, burden to Pinoy travelers Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said that the guidelines issued by the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) are unreasonable and puts an additional burden on Filipino travelers. "Hindi naman po ata makatarungan na bigyan ng dagdag pasakit ang ating mga kababayan na gusto lamang pumunta sa ibang bansa para mamasyal. Daig pa po nito ang visa application sa dami ng mga kinakailangang dokumento," Villanueva said. To investigate the government's efforts against human trafficking, he filed Senate Resolution No. 762 to ask the appropriate Senate committees to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the various initiatives of the government to strengthen its anti-trafficking in persons programs. "The prevention of human trafficking is an inter-agency task that not only involves providing stringent requirements on international-bound Filipinos, but also proper awareness and education among Filipinos, and the apprehension of law enforcement agents and other government officials who facilitate or connive with wrongdoers," Villanueva said. "To enhance measures to effectively combat trafficking in person, there is a need to evaluate the existing programs being implemented by the government consistent with a whole-of-government approach," he added. Villanueva said that IACAT has launched programs since 2011 with its 1343 Actionline to serve as the dedicated government hotline to combat trafficking. In 2019, Barangay IACAT Webinar was introduced to reach out to local government units, various communities and the general public so they can fully understand the actual situation of trafficking in persons in the countryside. The program also raises awareness among citizens on the proper procedure and venue for the filing of illegal recruitment complaints, which often lead to trafficking in persons. In 2020, IACAT partnered with Global Fund to End Modern Slavery and the Blas F. Ople Policy Center to launch the Integrated Case Management System to efficiently monitor cases of human trafficking. The most recent initiative was on August 17, 2023 when the 2023 Revised IACAT Guidelines on Departure Formalities for International-Bound Filipino Passengers was issued. This will take effect on September 3. The new protocols have drawn flak from various sectors and individuals, who raised concern about extra burden, inconvenience and additional cost they will give the travelers. Villanueva: Bagong travel guidelines hindi makatuwiran, pabigat sa mga Pinoy traveler Sadyang hindi makatarungan at dagdag pahirap lang sa mga Pilipinong manlalakbay ang inilabas na alituntunin ng Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), ayon kay Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva. "Hindi naman po ata makatarungan na bigyan ng dagdag pasakit ang ating mga kababayan na gusto lamang pumunta sa ibang bansa para mamasyal. Daig pa po nito ang visa application sa dami ng mga kinakailangang dokumento," sabi ni Villanueva. Para tingnan ang mga hakbang ng gobyerno laban sa human trafficking, naghain si Villanueva ng Senate Resolution No. 762 para ipasiyasat sa angkop na komite ang iba't ibang gawain ng pamahalaan para mapalakas ang kanilang anti-trafficking in persons program. "The prevention of human trafficking is an inter-agency task that not only involves providing stringent requirements on international-bound Filipinos, but also proper awareness and education among Filipinos, and the apprehension of law enforcement agents and other government officials who facilitate or connive with wrongdoers," sabi ni Villanueva. "To enhance measures to effectively combat trafficking in person, there is a need to evaluate the existing programs being implemented by the government consistent with a whole-of-government approach," dagdag pa niya. Sabi ni Villanueva, naglunsad ang IACAT ng program noong 2011 sa kanilang 1343 Actionline na magsisilbing hotline ng pamahalaan para labanan ang human trafficking. Noong 2019, inilunsad ang Barangay IACAT Webinar para tumulong sa local government units, iba't ibang komunidad at sa publiko para maintindihan nila ang kabuuan ng aktwal na sitwasyon ng trafficking o bentahan ng mga tao sa mga probinsiya. Nagbigay din ang programa ng awareness o kamalayan sa mga tao sa tamang pamamaraan at lugar para sa paghahain ng illegal recruitment complaints na madalas nagreresulta sa trafficking ng mga tao. Samantala, noong 2020, nakipag-ugnayan ang IACAT sa Global Fund to End Modern Slavery at sa Blas F. Ople Policy Center para maglunsad ng Integrated Case Management System para epektibong matutukan ang mga kaso ng human trafficking. Ang pinakabagong hakbang ay nitong nakaraang Agosto 17 nang ilabas ang 2023 Revised IACAT Guidelines on Departure Formalities for International-Bound Filipino Passengers na magiging epektibo ngayong Setyembre 3. Ang bagong protocol ay umani ng kritisismo mula sa iba't ibang sektor at mga indibidwal. Anila, dagdag pahirap, abala at gastos lamang sa kanila ang bagong guidelines. Bukod diyan, dagdag alalahanin pa ang magiging epekto nito sa karapatan ng mga Filipino na bumiyahe at ang mga ulat na sangkot ang ilang law enforcement agents sa trafficking in persons. "Hindi natin pwedeng balewalain ang hinaing ng ating mga kababayan. Ang mga programa ba ng gobyerno ay susugpo sa traffickers, o nagpapabigat sa lehitimong mga pasahero?" ani Villanueva.