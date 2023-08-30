PHILIPPINES, August 30 - Press Release

August 30, 2023 Pia, Senate President Zubiri, nais pa-imbestigahan sa Senado ang viral QC road rage incident Magkatuwang na naghain ng resolusyon sina Senadora Pia Cayetano at Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri para pa-imbestigahan sa Senado ang viral road rage incident na nangyari kamakailan sa Quezon City, sangkot ang isang dating police officer at isang siklista. Sa Resolusyon Bilang 763, ihinayag ng dalawang senador na ang insidente ay may kinalaman sa paniniguro ng kaayusan at kaligtasan ng publiko, kung kaya't hindi ito pwedeng basta aregluhin lamang, o ipagsawalang-bahala ng mga awtoridad. "(T)his is a serious case involving public order and safety, which cannot simply be settled amicably and swept under the rug," pagdidiin nina Cayetano at Zubiri. Iginiit din ng dalawang senador na may kinalaman ang road rage sa konsepto ng 'road sharing,' na kadalasan ay 'di sineseryoso ng mga motorista. Sa ilalim ng konseptong ito, lahat anila ay may patas na karapatang gumamit ng mga pampublikong kalsada - kabilang ang mga pedestrian, commuters, siklista, motorcycle riders, at mga nagmamaneho ng four-wheeled vehicles "(T)he issue also highlights the safety of cyclists on the road, and the issue of road sharing, a concept that remains ignored by and alien to many Filipino motorists, which means that one must share in the responsibility of ensuring everyone's safety, as everyone has an equal right to access public roads," saad pa ng resolusyon. Bilang panghuli, inihayag nina Cayetano at Zubiri na tungkuling itaguyod ng bansa ang Sustainable Development Goal 11, o ang Sustainable Cities and Communities. Sa ilalin nito ay dapat siguruhin ng pamahalaan ang kaligtasan, inklusyon (inclusion), at pag-unlad ng bawat miyembro ng lipunan. Pagtatapos ng resolusyon: "It is vital that we protect our cyclists traversing in traffic through the provision of physical barriers to ensure their safety, which is encapsulated in Senate Bill No. 1290, entitled the Walkable and Bikeable Communities Act." Isang siklista at abogada, si Cayetano ng principal author at sponsor ng Senate Bill No. 1290. Ipinasa na ito ng Senado noong isang taon, ngunit naghihintay pa ng katulad na aksyon mula sa Kamara. Pia, Senate President Zubiri call for a Senate probe on the viral QC road rage incident Senator Pia Cayetano and Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri have jointly filed a resolution to call on the Senate to probe the viral road rage incident in Quezon City involving an armed dismissed police officer and an unarmed cyclist. In Senate Resolution No. 763, the two senators asserted that the incident involves public order and safety, which is an important concern for everyone. "(T)his is a serious case involving public order and safety, which cannot simply be settled amicably and swept under the rug," according to Cayetano and Zubiri. The two senators also noted that the incident touches on 'road sharing,' a concept that they said is often ignored by motorists. They added that under this concept, all Filipinos have an equal right to access public roads - including pedestrians, commuters, cyclists, motorcycle riders, and motorists. "(T)he issue also highlights the safety of cyclists on the road, and the issue of road sharing, a concept that remains ignored by and alien to many Filipino motorists, which means that one must share in the responsibility of ensuring everyone's safety, as everyone has an equal right to access public roads," the resolution further read. In closing, Cayetano and Zubiri pointed out that the Philippines is committed to uphold Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11), which seeks a safe, inclusive, sustainable, and progressive society for all. "It is vital that we protect our cyclists traversing in traffic through the provision of physical barriers to ensure their safety, which is encapsulated in Senate Bill No. 1290, entitled the Walkable and Bikeable Communities Act," the senators wrote in their resolution. A cyclist herself and a lawyer, Cayetano is the principal author and sponsor of Senate Bill No. 1290, which the Senate has passed on third reading. The bill is still awaiting similar action by the House of Representatives. ****** Attachment: PDF file of Senate Resolution No. 763