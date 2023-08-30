Submit Release
Tolentino to new Immigration Officers: Protect National Security

August 30, 2023

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" N. Tolentino urged the 115 graduates of Border Control Officers Module Program Class 23 and 24 to "protect national security by identifying and preventing the entry of individuals who impose a risk to our public safety."

The senator served as the keynote speaker of the Commencement Exercises held at the Bureau of Immigration on Wednesday, 30 August.

In his speech, Sen. Tol encouraged the new batch of immigration officers to foster collaboration with the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Interpol, and other intelligence organizations "to identify potential threats, and take appropriate actions."

The lawmaker added that there may be issues hounding the integrity of the Bureau of Immigration, but these should inspire the bureau and the new Immigration Officers, rather than weaken their resolve.

Border Control Officers' Module is a six-month training program consisting of academic and practical learning phases for newly appointed Immigration Officers to efficiently address the increasing demand for border control officers at international ports.

