Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market is Anticipated to Expand Notably US$ 155,461.3 Million by 2033 | FMI

Software-as-a-Service accounted for 34.1% of the CDN industry landscape. The content delivery network market is projected to have a CAGR of 20.8% by 2033NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The content delivery network (CDN) business is on a meteoric rise, with exponential growth expected in the coming years. Analysts forecast an astounding 20.8% CAGR for the worldwide content delivery network (CDN) market, driving its value to a whopping US$ 155,461.3 million by 2033. When compared to the market size of US$ 23,429 million in 2023, this predicted rise is even more astounding.
Increasing Internet use for data and media exchange, as well as rising consumer interest in video on demand (VOD) and OTT platforms for entertainment have resulted in worldwide growth in content delivery network solutions and services. As a result of the growing need for e-learning and work-from-home operations, the use of content delivery networks has increased tremendously.
Software-as-a-With e-commerce verticals finding success with video content delivery over mobile networks, service content delivery network options are likely to match increased demand.
Conventional hardware-based CDNs are being phased out in favor of cloud-based systems that provide enhanced efficiency, worldwide coverage, and simplified management. Further, Cloud CDN companies used edge computing along with dispersed server infrastructure to efficiently deliver content.
CDNs include safety amenities such as DDoS protection, web application firewalls, and SSL/TLS encryption, which are critical for safeguarding websites and online services against cyber attacks. As the incidence and level of sophistication of cyber-attacks expand, there might be a requirement for CDN-based security solutions.
Key Takeaways from the Content Delivery Network Market Report:
In 2022, North America held 35.5% of the worldwide content delivery network market.
In 2022, the United States secured a 24.5% market share.
India’s market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 21.3%.
China’s market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 22.3%.
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) segment accounted for 34.1% of the global content delivery network (CDN) market.
Competitive Landscape
Video-on-demand and video conferencing apps are creating significant potential for content delivery solution suppliers.
Google's Media CDN for content delivery was launched in April 2022. To enable optimal content delivery, this platform makes use of a solid infrastructure identical to that of YouTube. Furthermore, Media CDN provides ad insertion techniques that allow consumers to dynamically embed adverts within video content.
In September 2022, Microsoft Corporation launched a CDN solution designed exclusively for private organizations. The Enterprise Content Delivery Network (eCDN) is the name given to the CDN service. It tries to enhance content delivery by leveraging company users' private network infrastructure. eCDN's key goal is to increase the efficacy of live video streaming across the company.
Top 10 Key Players in the Content Delivery Network Market and Their Marketing Strategy
Akamai Technologies Inc.
CloudFlare Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
CenturyLink
Limelight Networks Inc.
CDNetworks Co. Ltd.
Orange S.A.
AT&T
Deutsche Telekom AG
StackPath LLC
Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global content delivery network (CDN) market presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics between 2023 and 2033.
The study reveals essential insights By Service (Designing, Testing, and Deployment, Software-as-a-Service (Bundled Suites, Individual Modules (Digital Rights Management, CDN Delivery, CDN Analytics & Monitoring, Transparent Caching, Others)), Managed Services, Consulting Services), By Application (Media Distribution/Delivery, Software Distribution/Delivery, Website Caching, Others), By Vertical (Media & Entertainment, e-Commerce, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Advertisement, Others), By Service Provider (Telecom CDNs, Conventional CDNs, Others), & Region.
Segmentation Analysis of the Content Delivery Network Market
By Service:
Designing, Testing, and Deployment
Software-as-a-Service
Bundled Suites
Individual Modules
Digital Rights Management
CDN Delivery
CDN Analytics & Monitoring
Transparent Caching
Others
Managed Services
Consulting Services
By Application:
Media Distribution/Delivery
Software Distribution/Delivery
Website Caching
Others
By Vertical:
Media & Entertainment
e-Commerce
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Government
Advertisement
Others
By Service Provider:
Telecom CDNs
Conventional CDNs
Others
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
South Asia & Pacific
East Asia
The Middle East & Africa (MEA)
