FEMA Reminds Vermont Residents to Apply for Assistance

Vermont residents affected by July’s severe storms, flooding, mudslides and landslides are reminded to apply for FEMA assistance.

If you had storm-related expenses and live in or own a business in Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham or Windsor counties, you should apply as soon as possible. FEMA Assistance may provide grants to assist with your recovery, including temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster-related needs. The U.S. Small Business Administration may provide loans for your recovery, both for businesses and individual households.

To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

To apply in person, visit a Disaster Recovery Center, where FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration specialists can answer questions, help upload documents and refer you to available resources. Centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday (closed Sundays) at the following locations: