Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1400 Block of Park Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announces an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest.

At approximately 8:10 am, Third District officers were flagged down at the listed location for the report of a stabbing. officers made contact with an adult male stabbing victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 43-year-old Sean Dyson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

###