Arrest Made in a Homicide: 200 Block of K Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in the 200 block of K Street, Southwest.

At approximately 3:53 pm, First District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 18-year-old Khalliqo Ford, of Southeast, DC.

On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Evans of no fixed address. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).