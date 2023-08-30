Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Sex Offender Registry Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 23A5003688

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                             

STATION: VSP DERBY                      

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/02/2023 @ 1855 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Darling Hill Rd, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Sex Offender Registry Violation

 

 

ACCUSED: Robert Lehman

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

                                   

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police were made aware of an alleged Sex Offender registry violation at a residence located on Darling Hill Rd in the Town of Derby, VT. Troopers spoke to Robert Lehman, 32 of Derby, VT, the person of interest about the incident. After further investigation, Troopers determined Lehman had not registered as a sex offender within 10 days of residing in the State of Vermont, as required by law to do so. Lehman was issued a citation to appear in court for the above charge. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/19/2023 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Orleans Court District

LODGED: No

MUG SHOT: Not Included

 

