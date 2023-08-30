Derby Barracks/ Sex Offender Registry Violation
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23A5003688
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 08/02/2023 @ 1855 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Darling Hill Rd, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Sex Offender Registry Violation
ACCUSED: Robert Lehman
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police were made aware of an alleged Sex Offender registry violation at a residence located on Darling Hill Rd in the Town of Derby, VT. Troopers spoke to Robert Lehman, 32 of Derby, VT, the person of interest about the incident. After further investigation, Troopers determined Lehman had not registered as a sex offender within 10 days of residing in the State of Vermont, as required by law to do so. Lehman was issued a citation to appear in court for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/19/2023 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Orleans Court District
LODGED: No
MUG SHOT: Not Included