Hurricane Idalia: Evacuation of Military Personnel and their Families

Commander, Navy Region Southeast, Capt. Ian Johnson, issued an Evacuation Authorization Order for the following persons if they reside in areas under evacuation direction from military and competent civilian authorities (including state and local authorities): (1) civilian employees (APF and NAF), (2) dependents of active duty service members; (3) dependents of reservists on active duty; (4) dependents of civilian employees; and (5) authorized escorts for a dependent or civilian employee to evacuate.

Civilian authorities cannot authorize entitlements for travel. Military personnel and civilian personnel evacuating under this authorization will require individual travel/evacuation orders issued by their command. Impacted personnel are reminded that they do not need to wait for written individual orders before evacuating. Written individual orders can be issued once evacuees arrive at their respective safe havens, or even once they return.

All our Navy personnel and families should frequently check command websites and social pages for updated information, as well as local emergency management websites:

The designated safe haven for CNIC evacuees in the Florida peninsula is within 200 miles of Ft. Pierce, Fla. The designated safe haven for CNIC evacuees in north Florida and Georgia is within 250 miles of Columbus, Ga. The designated safe haven for CNIC evacuees in Coastal South Carolina is within 100 miles of Columbia, S.C.

Non-CNIC Command personnel covered under this evacuation authorization should proceed to the remote safe haven area designated by their parent chain of command.

Your government travel credit card is authorized for use during an authorized evacuation for such expenses as lodging, meals, gas and cash withdrawals. Reimbursement for lodging and per diem will be at the approved rate for your designated safe haven. It is important to remember to keep receipts for everything. Currently, reimbursement eligible expenses must occur between Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, and may not exceed the current authorization.

All evacuated personnel should maintain situational awareness through regular communications with their chain of command and via local media outlets. Evacuated personnel shall remain clear of impacted areas until authorized to return by competent civilian authorities and their parent command.

Remember, you are responsible for your own safety and that of your family. Listen to the local authorities and your parent command and follow their instructions.