Pertamina to develop bioenergy-based fuels

President director of Pertamina, Nicke Widyawati (right), has said that the company will use existing natural resources, such as sugarcane, corn, cassava, and sorghum, to create plant-based fuels. (ANTARA/HO-PT Pertamina)

Our energy will eventually be bioenergy-based, as Indonesia has abundant resources.

Jakarta (ANTARA) - State-owned oil and gas firm Pertamina, following up on the Business 20 (B20) India agenda, will continue to develop Indonesia's bioenergy fuels by utilizing existing natural resources, such as sugarcane, corn, cassava, and sorghum, to create plant-based fuels.

"Our energy will eventually be bioenergy-based, as Indonesia has abundant resources. In India, I met with technology liaisons for bioethanol, and the byproducts can be processed in Indian companies. This is one of the follow-ups that (we) will align our efforts with," President Director of Pertamina Nicke Widyawati said, according to a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Widyawati, who is also co-chair of the energy, climate change, and resource efficiency task force of B20 India, highlighted that bioenergy development offers many benefits that could help accelerate the energy transition.

"For Pertamina, bioenergy is not only about reducing emissions, but also about decreasing import dependency and creating job opportunities. When we promote plantations, we increase the absorption of a significant workforce amount," she pointed out.

Related news: B20 ESC Task Force to link performance, SDG targets with policies

She also emphasized that Pertamina will optimize Indonesia's natural resources in order to enhance energy independence. "It's truly sustainable when we have resources," she added.

Widyawati assured that the B20 Bali and India recommendations will continue to be pursued.

The first recommendation is regarding sustainable energy, including new and renewable energy (NRE). The second recommendation concerns a fair and affordable energy transition.

"Thirdly, as a developing country, just like India, with a large workforce, it's crucial to ensure that everyone has access to clean, modern, and affordable energy," she informed.

"We cannot do it alone; no country can do it alone. Hence, global cooperation is vital. Pertamina itself has initiated several endeavors in the context of global cooperation for energy transition," Widyawati said.

Meanwhile, Pertamina's Vice President of Corporate Communication Fadjar Djoko Santoso said that tracking global trends, the company is increasingly dedicating efforts to develop energy transition initiatives.

"Pertamina is pursuing energy transition to achieve national energy resilience, accessibility, affordability, acceptability, and sustainability. In the short term, the energy transition will not disrupt energy resilience; on the other hand, it can achieve carbon emission reduction targets," Santoso said.

Pertamina, as a leading company in energy transition, is committed to supporting the Net Zero Emission 2060 target by continuously promoting programs that directly impact the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

All of Pertamina's efforts have been aligned with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) implementation across all its business lines and operations.

Media Contact

Fadjar Djoko Santoso

Vice President Corporate Communication

PT Pertamina (Persero)

M. : +62 813-2063-0765

E. : fadjar.santoso@pertamina.com

Related news: B20 task force highlights recommendations to support net zero-carbon