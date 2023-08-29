Navy Week Sails into Salt Lake City September 11-17

Salt Lake City Navy Week brings Sailors from across the fleet to the area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Salt Lake City, the state of Utah, and the nation.

Participating Navy organizations include crew from the future Virginia-class submarine PCU Utah (SSN 901), Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 6, USS Constitution, Naval Construction Group One, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain, Naval History & Heritage Command, Navy Band Northwest, U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team, Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center, Department of the Navy Office of Small Business Programs, and U.S. Fleet Forces.

More than 50 Sailors will participate in education and community outreach events throughout the city, including at the Utah State Fair.

The Navy's senior executive host is Rear Adm. Aaron Rugh, Chief Prosecutor for the Military Commissions. During Salt Lake City Navy Week, he will participate in community engagements, meet with youth, and speak with local businesses, civic, education and government leaders.

“I am excited to represent the Navy and share the Navy’s story with Utahns and the people of Salt Lake City,” said Rugh. “I look forward to returning to that amazing city and state and sharing how the Navy has helped me develop into the leader I am today.”

Navy Weeks are a series of outreach events coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach designed to give Americans an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity. Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy's flagship outreach effort into areas of the country without a significant Navy presence, providing the public a firsthand look at why the Navy matters to cities like Salt Lake City.

"We are excited to bring the Navy Week program to Salt Lake City," said NAVCO's director, Cmdr. Anthony Falvo. “Seapower and America’s Navy are more important now than ever before. The U.S. Navy remains our nation’s most powerful instrument of military influence and Navy Weeks allow us to showcase how the Navy serves America at sea, in the air, and ashore.”

Throughout the week, Sailors will participate in various community events across the area, including engaging with students at multiple high schools, and volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, Girls on the Run, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah, and Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake. Residents will also enjoy free live music by Navy Band Northwest at venues throughout the week.

Salt Lake City Navy Week is one of 13 Navy Weeks in 2023, which brings a variety of assets, equipment, and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America's Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 140 million people -- about half the U.S. population.

Media organizations wishing to cover Salt Lake City Navy Week events should contact Lt. Kyle Hanton at (703) 946-1925 or kyle.m.hanton.mil@us.navy.mil.