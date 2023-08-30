St. Johnsbury / Burglary Update

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4006277

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: August 26, 2023 at approximately 1154 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Plain in Bradford

VIOLATION: Burglary, Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Isaiah Taylor

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCY: Homeless

ACCUSED: Eugene Kilchewski

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

VICTIM: Vittles Espresso Drive Thru

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

UPDATE:

On August 29, 2023, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks and Officers with the Bradford Police Department took Isaiah Taylor (26) into custody for burglary and grand larceny in reference to the break-in at the Vittles Espresso Drive Thru, located on Lower Plain in Bradford.

Taylor was processed at the Bradford State Police Outpost and lodged on $10,000 bail at the Northeast Regional Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

On August 29, 2023, probable cause was found to charge Eugene Kilchewski (46) with Burglary and Grand Larceny in reference to the break-in at the Vittles Espresso Drive Thru.

Kilchewski was lodged on 8/28/2023 for several burglaries, reference Bradford Police cases. He remains at Northeast Regional Correctional Complex on $2,500 bail since his arraignment. He was issued a citation on 8/29/23 to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on 9/6/2023 at 0830 hours.

TAYLOR-

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/30/23 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NRCC

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

KILCHEWSKI-

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/6/23 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NRCC

BAIL: $2,500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

INITIAL PRESS RELEASE BELOW

On August 26, 2023 at approximately 1154 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a burglary at the Vittles Espresso Drive Thru on Lower Plain in Bradford. Troopers determined that between August 25, 2023 at 1300 hours and August 26, 2023 at 1154 hours, forced entry was gained at the Vittles Espresso Drive Thru. Several items were taken to include an IPad and black cash register, containing a known amount of money.

State Police are requesting anyone with knowledge of the burglary or who may have seen anything suspicious to contact Trooper Rodzel at 802-222-4680. Anonymous tips can also be made using the following link: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit