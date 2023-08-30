Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / Vandalism / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 23A4006353

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher                           

STATION: VSP – St Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: August 29, 2023 / 2153 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: “The Hub” Bradford Teen Center, Bradford

VIOLATION: Vandalism

 

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of a vandalism that occurred at “The Hub” Bradford Teen Center, located at 152 Main St, Bradford. Multiple witnesses advised that a female broke multiple windows and disrupted traffic at the location. The Vermont State Police is asking the public for assistance in identifying the female.   

 

Anyone with information pertaining to the vandalism, or the identity and location of the female in question, is asked to contact Tpr. Kyle Fecher at the St. Johnsbury barracks. Tips may also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

This case remains an open and active investigation, and no further information is currently available.

 

 

 

 

 

